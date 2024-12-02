Tmall plans to boost ecommerce in China

Tmall mentioned two initiatives, the Centralised Import Procurement (CIP) and TmallOverseas Fulfillment (TOF), which will help international brands accelerate their entries into the country.

According to Internet Retailing, Alibaba will have six procurement centres in different parts of the world that will allow the new program to source out imported goods for all its online and offline retail stores. This includes the grocery chain Hema, Tmall Supermarket and Intime Department Store.

The Tmall Overseas Fulfillment (TOF) is a consignment solution that will have various brands to place a small batch of products at one of the centres, which then will be sold on the Tmall Global platform. Currently there are TOF centres in Japan, South Korea and the US, with plans to expand into Europe later in 2019.