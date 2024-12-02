Tmall Global GMV records 1,000% in February-November 2014

Tmall Global enables Western retailers to sell directly to Chinese consumers. In addition to providing a Chinese-language marketplace where foreign goods are on prominent display, Tmall Global provides logistics solutions that simplify international shipment of orders as well as options for marketing in China. The number of overseas brands featured on the Tmall Global website now totals 5,400 from 25 countries and more merchants are still registering.

Merchants on Tmall Global can get brand exposure via Alibaba Group’s Chinese online marketplaces, which had 307 million annual active buyers at the end of September 2014. Merchants have the additional option of offering payments through Alipay, China’s largest e-payments provider, giving them access to hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers with Alipay accounts.

Alibaba said 5 of the top 10 European supermarket chains are preparing Tmall Global storefronts, while more than 100 global merchants are lined up to join the platform. The company added that 30 retailers operating Tmall Global virtual storefronts each registered sales exceeding USD 1.6 million (CNY 10 million) since opening their online shops, while more than half of all Tmall Global merchants have sold more than USD 161,000 ( CNY 1 million) worth in goods.

Currently, some of the most sought-after product categories among Chinese consumers shopping on Tmall Global are food, cosmetics, maternal products and small electronic appliances categories. To help brands figure out which products will most appeal to consumers, Tmall Global pairs up merchants with tech-savvy teams to give them advice on their product offerings.