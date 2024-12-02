TIS teams with Allied Payment Network to implement mobiPAY

PicturePay integrates with multiple optical character recognition (OCR) engines, and TIS’ image capture technology via MobiPAY is set to automated the entry of payments in Allied’s system. With PicturePay mobile payment user are enabled to point, shoot and pay their bills.

Allied Payment Network is a company that applies bill pay technologies for the financial industry and its customers. With its solution, Picture Pay, whose imaging software is powered by Mitek’s Mobile Photo Bill Pay technology, Allied provides a mobile point, shoot and bill pay application for smartphones.

In April 2014, Allied Payment Network unveiled that mobile banking solutions provider FI-MOBILE has integrated Allied’s Picture Pay into its mobile banking offerings, enabling FI-MOBILE’s end users to pay any bill by taking a picture of the bill with their mobile device.