TIS, IDEMIA join forces to provide biometric digital identity services to FIs

Going forward, the two companies aim to conduct verification testing in Japan throughout 2018 targeted at financial institutions such as banks and credit card companies, amongst others, through joint research and development of secure a biometric digital identity solutions based on IDEMIA’s digital identity and payment platform.

IDEMIA is a provider of biometrics (fingerprint, facial and iris authentication), digital identity, and payment solutions with expertise in identity and provides public and private markets with the digital trust suite (identity-verification technologies, risk-based authentication, omnichannel online contracts, digital payments, etc.).

The following outline some of its uses:

Enabling the opening of a bank account within just a few minutes from a remote location while maintaining regulatory compliance (KYC, AML, etc.).

Using facial authentication for secure access and performing highly-sensitive transactions (funds transfers and online payments).

Enabling enrolment anytime, anywhere, and on any device in any type of financial product (loans, savings, life insurance, etc.) in a legally-compliant form.

TIS has been developing the new concept “PAYCIERGE 2.0” since 2016, which is adapted to the needs of the ever-evolving payments business market and offering the new solutions to this market. The linkage of the biometric authentication technology and services of IDEMIA with the financial industry experience and technologies acquired by TIS will increase the value of services in the consumer domain and create a variety of payment services with high levels of security and usability.