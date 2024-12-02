TIPO to help merchants open shops without startup capital

TIPO sustains everyday social media users would be able to become sales agents for the manufacturers and merchants of products they have purchased and liked. Resultantly, they are paid money for referring their favorite items to friends.

The company also hopes to offer advantages to every other stakeholder in ecommerce. While merchants would find it easy to open their very own shop without the need for a large amount of startup capital, the people who buy their products would get the chance to negotiate the best prices, receive tokens for their loyalty, and benefit from blockchain-based tracking methods, which are designed to reduce the rates of counterfeit or fake products in the marketplace.

TIPO is also hoping to help other small retailers by reducing their shipping costs and helping the high cost of sales and marketing to tumble substantially.