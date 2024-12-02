Tipalti, Vindeo, Teampay, Sovos partner to modernise finance operations

Vindeo provides businesses with lines of credit through invoice financing. The company is a strategic lender for Tipaltis early payments automation solution, allowing businesses to offer early payments to their suppliers.

Teampay helps finance teams request, approve, and track purchasing in real-time. By partnering with Tipalti, Teampay’s customers will be able to extend their solution to streamline their supplier onboarding and payment operations.

Sovos is a tax compliance software company that works with companies with complex tax needs. Sovos and Tipalti are complementary services that will help servicing their joint clients by enhancing Tipalti’s tax compliance offerings and expediting Sovos’ services.

Earlier in February 2018, Tipalti announced that it has closed a USD 30 million Series C financing round led by Zeev Ventures.