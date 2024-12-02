Tipalti signs with LinkTrust for streamlined payments

By combining LinkTrust’s real-time digital marketing campaign and networks tracking with Tipalti’s automated partner payment capabilities, this integration simplifies the entire process of measuring, managing and making payments to cross-border affiliates.

According to the companies, while reducing their affiliate payment operations workload by 80%, Adtech companies using Linktrust will also strengthen their fraud, tax, regulatory compliance protection through the integrated platforms.

Tipalti’s integration with LinkTrust allows clients to pay their partners in over 190 countries, in 6 different payment methods and in 120+ currencies while providing a white-labeled partner onboarding experience and proactive payment status communications.

This integration accelerates Tipalti’s expansion in the AdTech market. Tipalti has quickly become one of the fastest-growing fintech firms after forging significant partnerships.