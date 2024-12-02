Tipalti raises USD 76 mln to boost payables automation

Led by Zeev Ventures, the D round also includes a follow-on investment from Group 11 and participation from two new investors: 01 Advisors (a fund founded by Twitter’s former CEO & COO) and Greenspring Associates. The company will fuel its growth through increased developer, customer success, sales, and business development headcount, marketing investments, while adding new offices in North America and Europe.

Tipalti is a payables automation solution that streamline all phases of the global accounts payable workflow in one holistic cloud platform. Tipalti allows finance departments to manage their entire AP and supplier payments operation.