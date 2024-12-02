Tipalti raises USD 13 mln Series B funding round

Tipalti plans to use the new round of funding to grow sales and marketing, to invest in product development and R&D and to expand its business to new verticals and markets.

Tipalti automates the mass global payments operations process. Tipalti’s SaaS solution serves companies with payables operations, such as advertising networks, affiliate networks, monetisation, digital goods and services, ISPs, crowdsourcing, crowdfunding and marketplaces. Tipalti currently serves approximately 250,000 payees and processes around USD 1 billion annually. Customers include Chartboost, TouchofModern, PulsePoint, Disqus, Matomy, A4D, MUNDOmedia, Perion Codefuel, ClickDealer, Infolinks and Tapjoy.

Wicklow Capital was founded by Daniel Tierney and Stephen Schuler, co-founders of GETCO and current board members of KCG Holdings.

In recent news, Tipalti has launched Supplier Portal, a service dedicated for Accounts Payable (AP) departments to automate payments to supplier, vendor, contractor, or employee.