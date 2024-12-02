Tipalti launches NetNow to accelerate supply chain payments

NetNow is now available as a seamless element of the Tipalti accounts payable solution to improve Tipalti’s clients’ supply chain relationships and financial health.

Customers will reap the benefits of better supply chain health and supplier relationships by leveraging Tipalti to offer an option to their suppliers that provides access to cash without any additional paperwork or process change headaches. For payees, Tipalti NetNow accelerated payments can be used to reinvest back into their businesses, to expand product lines, fund inventory, and grow sales teams, among other possibilities. Additionally, with NetNow, payees can also choose on a payment-by-payment basis if they would like to take advantage of the offering.

Tipalti is a payables automation solution that streamlines all phases of the global payables workflow in one holistic cloud platform. Tipalti makes it painless for finance departments to manage their entire supplier payments operation. Companies use Tipalti to eliminate up to 80% of their supplier payments workload and accelerate financial close by 25%, helping them enhance the partner payment experience, scale their businesses efficiently with global growth, and strengthen financial and tax compliance controls. Hundreds of companies trust Tipalti to transform their supplier payment operations including Amazon Twitch, Royal Caribbean, Roku, Zumba, Outbrain, Seeking Alpha, GoDaddy, United Language Group, and Foursquare.