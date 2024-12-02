Tipalti expands Automated Tax Service to 47 new countries

Tipalti’s clients can now automatically collect beneficiary information via an online wizard that supports all relevant W-8 and W-9 forms, create 1099 & 1042 forms for IRS submission with full SSN and EIN validation and automatically holding payments until the form is completed by the beneficiary.

73% of businesses have reportedly spent too many hours on taxes. In an ever-changing tax and regulatory rules across the globe, Tipalti aims to remove the burden and risk companies have to deal with when handling their taxes.