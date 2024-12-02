Tipalti, Everflow to offer performance marketing tracking, analytics, global publisher payouts

As part of the agreement, Everflow customers will be provided with complete performance tracking, analytics, and global payouts in a single dashboard for a seamless user experience. Also, the integrated solutions will help the customers to automate all global publisher and affiliate payments, strengthening those partner relationships.

The joint solution combines Everflow’s performance marketing tracking, analytics, and automation with Tipalti’s publisher payouts processing to 190 countries, 6 payment methods, and in 120 local currencies. It also helps reduce risk for ad tech clients, as it keeps them in compliance with global payment regulations and tax codes. Moreover, Everflow has embedded the Tipalti publisher onboarding portal directly into its platform. As such, publishers provide their payment and tax details, which are instantly validated to reduce payment errors.