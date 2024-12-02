Tipalti enables automated publisher payments for ad tech companies

Founded in 2010, Tipalti claims it is the only supplier payments automation solution to streamline all phases of the AP and payment management workflow in one holistic cloud platform. The company enables accounts payable departments to manage their entire supplier payments operation. The solution addresses issues from supplier onboarding and vetting, to tax and regulatory compliance, invoice processing, payments to suppliers anywhere in several payment methods and currencies, supplier payment status communications.

According to company officials, as ad tech companies grow and scale, they need to modernise their finance operations to onboard publishers, streamline communications with payees, and execute global payments while reducing tax, fraud, and regulatory compliance risk exposure.