Tinkoff, Sberbank roll out P2P money transfer service

The service will be launched in the bank’s mobile apps and the personal online accounts of Moscow-based customers, and will be available to all customers across Russia by the end of July.

Tinkoff pioneered the use of just mobile numbers for transfers among its own customers. The initiative with Sberbank expands the potential audience for the service to millions of new users.

Tinkoff Bank is also involved in the development of a rapid payment system (SBP), which will allow customers to make instant transfers using other identifiers (such as email address, TIN, SNILS, social network accounts, etc.) anywhere and at any time, regardless of the beneficiary bank.