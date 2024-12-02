Tinkoff Bank taps into the travel market with OTA launch

The platform worked so far “as a white-label technology” to commercialise air tickets. From now on, these services will be made available under the brand Tinkoff Travel.

Tinkoff Travel has partnered with several global distribution systems (GDSs) to bypass middlemen and sell air tickets directly to customers. Aggregators such as Aviasales.ru currently feature the offers, with more to follow.

Under plans, the service will integrate the in-house voice assistant ‘Oleg,’ which is already available in the Tinkoff mobile app. Oleg will assist users in choosing and booking the best tickets and tourist packages.

The original version of this story appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of The Paypers.