Tinkoff Bank launches loans to SMEs

Since its launch in 2016, Tinkoff Business has built a SME ecosystem with services for cash and settlement management, accounting, payroll projects, trade acquiring, Internet Acquiring, POS-crediting, and bank guarantees for participants in public procurement. Now, Tinkoff Business will also offer three types of loans to SME customers: all-purpose loans, overdraft and revolving credit.

These SME lending services will take advantage of Tinkoff Bank’s mobile application and website, giving Russian entrepreneurs access to loans within their personal account. Tinkoff Business officials have stated that the launch of lending to SMEs is the next step in scaling up their SME business line.