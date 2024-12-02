Tinder bypasses Google Play with default payment process

According to Bloomberg, once a user has entered their payment information, the app not only remembers it, but also removes the choice to swap back to Google Play for future purchases.

The app economy is expected to grow to USD 157 billion in 2022, according to App Annie projections. As the market expands, a growing trend has been gaining traction in 2019: Spotify filed an antitrust complaint with the European Commission, claiming the cut Apple takes amounts to a tax on competitors, Netflix stopped letting Apple users subscribe via the App Store, and Epic Games said in 2018 that it would not distribute Fortnite through Google Play.