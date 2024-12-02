Tim Byun leaves Visa, to join BitPay as Chief Compliance Officer

Byun served as Visa executive from February 2009 and previously worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Byun will also provide a new public image for the company, as he has formerly spoken on behalf of Visa at high-profile conferences such as the annual International Anti-Money Laundering Conference and the National Forum on Prepaid Card Compliance.

BitPay now has more than 40 employees worldwide, but previously indicated that its Series A funding will allow it to expand this total, adding 70 new jobs.

In addition to Byun, the company also brought in former ClearPoint compliance manager Anjali Kamath as its new General Counsel and Compliance Manager.