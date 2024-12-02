Tigo to bring m-payment service to rural Tanzania with Lotus and Azuri

The partnership aims to bring solar power, mobile phone charging and mobile money services to approximately 100,000 rural off-grid consumers in the next two years, building on Tigo’s distribution networks and mobile money payment system called Tigo Pesa.

The Tigo Pesa mobile payment service provides a way for users to pay for their weekly top-ups. This approach of providing renewable energy on a pay-as-you-go basis unlocks the potential for low income, off-grid households to stay connected.

Lotus Africa will distribute and service the solar home systems, providing a network of support for customers.

Tigo is a cellular network in Tanzania. Tigo is part of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (MIC) and provides prepaid cellular telephony services to more than 30 million customers in 13 emerging markets in Africa and Latin America.

Azuri Technologies is a commercial provider of PayGo solar home systems to rural off-grid communities.