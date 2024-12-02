Tigo Pesa m-wallet available for WorldRemit customers in Tanzania

The payment method is available to WorldRemit customers sending money from 35 countries. It complements existing receive options for Tanzania including bank transfer, cash pickup and mobile airtime top-up.

WorldRemit is a global online money transfer business that allows people to send money around the world using a computer, smartphone or tablet. Migrants and expats from 35 countries can make online payments to families and friends in over 100 destinations. Ii is headquartered in London, UK, and has regional offices in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

In recent news, WorldRemit has partnered with Zimbabwe-based mobile network Econet to offer customers instant online money transfers to EcoCash mobile wallets.