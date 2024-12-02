Tigo partners Kaymu for online transaction option

Under the agreement, both Tigo and non-Tigo customers can buy or sell their products on Kaymu.com.gh. Tigo customers will have to dial 100 or 0578100100 to register for the service, whilst non customers will have to register through Tigo Cash agents nationwide with a valid ID.

Kaymu is a Ghana-based online portal where traders can either buy or sell used or new products, such as smartphones, computers, clothing and home appliances.