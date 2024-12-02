Tigo launches cross-border mobile money remittance service

The new service allows Tigo subscribers in Tanzania to send money from their Tigo Pesa accounts to Tigo Cash subscribers in Rwanda and vice versa. The system integrates currency conversion, whereby money is sent in either TZS or RWF and delivered already converted into in the currency of the recipient’s country.

Once the remittance is received, customers can use the funds to access all the services that Tigo Mobile Financial Services offer. These include airtime top ups, payments for water, electricity, TV and transportation, transfers to bank accounts, cash withdrawals at Tigo agents across the country, and transfers to other mobile money users.

The new service is set to leverage businesses with cross-border trade, diaspora families, truck drivers, importers and exporters from both countries.