TigerDirect starts accepting Bitcoin payments through BitPay

Customers will now be able to choose Bitcoin as a method of payment when purchasing any of the products available for sale on TigerDirect.ca.

In addition to rolling out the Bitcoin payment option for their Canadian website, TigerDirect has also implemented the option for their mobile/tablet websites.

BitPay is a payment service provider specializing in ecommerce, B2B, and enterprise solutions for digital currencies. 4BitPay offers tools to accept Bitcoin payments online or in person, with the option to receive the funds as a bank direct deposit.

A Systemax subsidiary, TigerDirect is a direct online and catalog retailer of computers and consumer electronics, with headquarters in Canada and the US.