TigerDirect accepts Bitcoin via BitPay

Under the agreement, TigerDirect became the first retailer to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. The company will now be accepting Bitcoin as a method of payment on over 200,000 of its products via BitPay.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency that functions without a central authority and was first introduced in January 2009. Bitcoins are stored in anonymous ‘electronic wallets’ or code, and can travel from one wallet to another by means of an online peer-to-peer network transaction.

In recent news, TigerDirect has integrated V.me by Visa to help online payments for its e-commerce site, as well as its mobile and tablet web sites.