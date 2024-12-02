Tieto signs agreement with Marginalen Bank

The card solution will be provided as a service using cloud enabled technology and also include Business Process Outsourcing. The agreement is valid for five years and will provide the bank with a scalable and cost-efficient solution, compliant with the regulatory requirements of the financial industry.

Tieto and Marginalen Bank have partnered since 2008 when Tieto started providing core banking as a service to the bank. The new agreement extends the partnership to also include card services running on Tieto Compliance Cloud. Utilizing this technology Marginalen Bank reduces the capital expenditure by not having to maintain or audit its own servers and IT infrastructure.