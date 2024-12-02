Tieto receives MasterCard certification

Tieto’s MasterCard certified cloud based payments solution allows for banks to build payments products and services, enabling services to those customers who are open to making their everyday payments with mobile.

From now, Tieto is an official MasterCard vendor that have certified its HCE technology based product according to MasterCard cloud based payments specifications. Being listed means that Tieto has officially certified products in the area of mobile payments.

HCE technology allows for banks to moving from a physical card to digital payments. HCE emulates the EMV chip on a physical card in a virtual space – the cloud. The technology can be controlled or hosted by a bank, or a processor servicing the bank.