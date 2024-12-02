Tieto, Raiffeisen provide contactless payments in Bosnia and Herzegovina

With the Card Suite solution developed by Tieto, Raiffeisen Bank Bosnia and Herzegovina was able to introduce contactless cards in the market with an option of gradual credit repayment. This option was implemented via the Tieto’s Card Suite Instalments solution.

Founded 1968, Tieto is a Finland-based IT services company focused on services for both the private and public sectors and product development services in the field of communications and embedded technologies.

In December 2014, Tieto implemented Card Suite contactless solution for acquiring and issuance of VISA and MasterCard payment cards, as well as completed certification project for PASHA Bank in Azerbaijan.