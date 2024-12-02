Tieto implements payment system for Keva and Varma

The solution will support Keva’s and Varma’s business by automating their processes, saving thus time that is currently spent on manual routine tasks. Currently, Tieto manages payment systems in Finland that handle payments to more than 650,000 pensioners; the new system is expected to double the number of recipients.

The entire project will be carried out in stages that include DevOps methods and automated solutions for system development. The pension payment system will replace aging systems and will connect to tax authorities, banks and the public pension system, allowing at the same time the adaption to new regulations.