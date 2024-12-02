Tieto implements contactless solution for PASHA Bank in Azerbaijan

Following the implementation, PASHA Bank is set to broaden provided services, provide new products and delivery channels to cardholders, as well as expand the network of accepting card payments. PASHA Bank is a Tieto customer since 2009.

Tieto Card Suite Contactless solution is compliant with international payment schemes VISA PayWave and MasterCard PayPass requirements. It enables cardholders to make cashless transactions without signature or PIN code authentication. Contactless payments are an enhanced solution for public transport and trade service providers, since it enables to process non-cash transactions by one touch of POS.

Founded 1968, Tieto is a Finland-based IT services company focused on services for both the private and public sectors and product development services in the field of communications and embedded technologies.