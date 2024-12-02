Tieto extends collaboration with Skellefteå municipality

The system is based on Tieto Lifecare and will support the management of processes within healthcare, social care and family care.

The contract is worth around SEK 20 million and runs over six years, with three optional periods of three years each.

Lifecare is replacing Skellefteå’ s previous system from Tieto, Procapita, and will give the municipality access to more efficient process support, a simpler user interface and new functionalities for offering citizens more value-adding e-services.

Skellefteå municipality has a long relationship with Tieto and chose to renew the collaboration after a thorough review process.

Lifecare is used by about 170 municipalities in Sweden to create better coordination within the healthcare and social care sectors and improve communication between patients and other actors.