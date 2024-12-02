Tieto and Bontouch partner for developing and managing Swish

The aim is to develop new functions to benefit the companies, organisations and about six million Swedish consumers who use Swish. The new deal runs over three years with an option for an additional two years.

The agreement with Tieto includes operation, management and new development of functions, as well as service desk. Tieto will also be responsible for the overall integration of all related IT services within the ecosystem of partners (Service Integration and Management - SIAM) and will be working closely with Bontouch.

The agreement between Getswish and Bontouch includes innovation of new services and user experiences, user studies and further development and management of the app and other web interfaces for Swish.

Swish is a mobile payment service. The service was launched for private individuals in December 2012 and has since evolved to also include companies, associations and organisations. Getswish is owned by Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, Länsförsäkringar, Nordea, SEB as well as Swedbank and Sparbankerna. Another four banks have also connected to Swish.

