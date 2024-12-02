Ties.co.uk selects Secure Trading for payment gateway, merchant services

The agreement between Ties.co.uk and Secure Trading/acquiring.com was based on an existing relationship between one of the merchant’s sister-companies, TiesRUs.co.uk, and Secure Trading.

The UK retailer has chosen Secure Trading for its integrated gateway and acquiring payment system in order to reduce hassle by having a single point of contact for all of their payment tools.

Earlier in March 2019, Secure Trading and acquiring.com have been selected by Free Racing Tips to offer payment gateway and merchant services for online memberships.