Tiens enters Indian ecommerce market in 2016

Tiens also will be selling over 3.000 products from different countries and would compete with Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, inc42.com reports. There are also plans to compete with Amway and Oriflame. In order to get a better share of market, it has recently inaugurated its South Asian headquarters in New Delhi.

“The company’s total user base in India is currently 2 million. We plan to take this to 10 million in the next five years,” said Kevin Hou, Tiens South Asia Region President. The move came after the government allowed 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in online retail of goods and services under the ‘marketplace model’ through the automatic route, in March 2016. Apart from India, the company is present in Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Srilanka.