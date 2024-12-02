TIDAL integrates Venmo for subscriptions

As part of the integration, TIDAL customers in the US will be able to set up monthly payments for the service using their Venmo balance, linked bank account, credit card or debit card.

New users can select Venmo as a payment option when creating an account via iOS or Android smartphones. Existing users can adjust payment to a Venmo account by going to My.TIDAL.com via their mobile phone’s native browser. Once they have selected Venmo as a payment method, TIDAL will pull monthly subscription cost from their account balance or linked payment method.