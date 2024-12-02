TICO rolls out online payment service for registrants

The online service has been set up with Royal Bank of Canada, CIBC, Toronto Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal, and the Bank of Nova Scotia.

Registrants need to set up TICO ‘FORM1 (COMP.FUND)’ as a new payee in their online banking services. Online payments can be used for semi-annual Compensation Fund payments (Form 1), as well as for annual TICO registration renewals (online payee name ‘TICO-Reg Renewal’).

If making both payments, registrants must ensure they are made as separate payments using their respective online payee names. Registrants must still send TICO their completed and signed Form 1 after making their payment online. Payment will not be considered complete until both the payment and the completed and signed form are received.