TicketNetwork.com adds Google Wallet as payment option

Google Wallet is a mobile payment system that enables customers to store their credit and debit cards or loyalty cards. With SSL-encryption and fraud monitoring, Google Wallet also provides an added level of security for online payments.

When placing orders on TicketNetwork.com, customers no longer have to enter their payment information manually. By selecting the 'Buy with Google' button at checkout, they now will be able to add their billing and shipping information.

Launched in 2007, TicketNetwork.com has connected customers to the network of independent sellers that list tickets on the TicketNetwork Online Exchange.