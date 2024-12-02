Ticketmaster UK notifies customers of payment data breach

According to the company, the users who purchased tickets between February and June 23 2018 may be at risk, following the use of malicious software by an unidentified third-party. The names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and Ticketmaster log-ins of up to 40,000 customers may have exported to an unknown third-party. The breach occurred when the malware was placed in a customer support tool hosted by Inbenta Technologies.

The TicketWeb and Get Me In websites, which are also owned by the fee-happy folks at Ticketmaster, have also been affected by the breach.

In a statement Ticketmaster said it was “working around the clock” in its post mortem investigation and advised its customers to check for unauthorised purchases and to contact their financial institutions if they spot anything untoward. “We recommend that you monitor your account statements for evidence of fraud or identity theft. If you are concerned or notice any suspicious activity on your account, you should contact your bank(s) and any credit card companies,” the company said.

The company is offering a 12-month subscription to an identity monitoring service to help customers avoid fraud and identity theft.