PayPal Australia has entered into a strategic deal with Ticketek, allowing the latter to include PayPal as a payment method on its ticketing platform.

Through this move, PayPal and Ticketek seek to provide Australian fans with a secure and convenient option to buy tickets for live entertainment. The partnership underlines Ticketek’s commitment to improving the ticket-buying experience by meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

The deal will enable customers to pay with PayPal and access the company’s BNPL offering, PayPal Pay in 4, from within the PayPal checkout flow, across Ticketek’s platform. By integrating these new payment options, Ticketek equips fans with a simplified and safe payment method supported by Buyer Protection and the security of PayPal’s platform, which facilitates advanced encryption and real-time fraud detection.

Furthermore, by offering flexible payment options at checkout, Ticketek and PayPal intend to cater to the needs of a wider range of individuals, as they allow them to better manage their finances and spread out costs for live entertainment.

Initially, PayPal introduced its Pay in 4 service in Australia in July 2021 , stating at that time that the solution would be interest-free and would not impose any late payment fees or sign-up ones if customers leverage its four-instalment option for purchases between USD 22 and USD 1,116. Additionally, the company’s service was set to be available to PayPal Australia’s over nine million active accounts.

Live entertainment in Australia: recent data

According to a recently published report by Creative Australia and Music Australia , which analysed how individuals discover, experience, and engage with live music, people in the region continue to enjoy live shows, and they tend to save up for such events. Key stimuli for buying a ticket are the emotional and social value of live music, especially for younger generations. However, despite being eager to see more local artists, Australians rank international acts as their priority, mainly due to a fear of missing out. Still, the rising cost of going to such events and the lack of access pose challenges for audiences, with them choosing the buy tickets later and spending less on food and beverages at venues.