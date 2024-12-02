Ticket Liquidator adds Google Wallet payment option

With the implementation of Google Wallet, customers will be enabled to purchase tickets on a mobile device.

Ticket Liquidator and Google Wallet are promoting the integration by offering discounts. Customers who use mobile devices and Google Wallet to buy tickets from Ticket Liquidator’s mobile site get a discount of USD 25 on purchases of USD 100 or more.

Google Wallet cannot be used for all purchases. Ticket Liquidator displays event tickets that are listed for sale by a variety of sellers. If these sellers cannot accept Google Wallet payments, or if the customer’s credit or debit card was issued outside the US, then Google Wallet cannot be used.