Thyngs teams up with PayPal for cashless payments

Thyngs will add PayPal as a new core payment method for businesses using its tap and scan cashless payment solutions on items such as product packaging and direct mail, and in person. The integration will streamline payment processing for Thyngs’ clients and give customers additional choice and convenience when making those payments.

Thyngs is a platform that enables businesses to create and manage proximity-based campaigns and solutions at scale. Its technology allows firms to take tap and scan mobile payments transforming packaging, printed materials and other physical objects into secure cashless payment points.

PayPal has more than 200 million active account holders that use its platform to make payments around the world via mobile devices, in an app, or in person.