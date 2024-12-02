Thyngs, CDS Global team up for contactless magazine subscriptions

CDS Global will use Thyngs’ proximity payments technology to streamline the ways in which people can subscribe to magazines. Subscription leaflets, inserts, and packaging can be upgraded with printed QR codes and NFC tags, so that consumers can sign and pay for subscriptions with their smartphone.

By using their smartphone to scan QR codes or tap NFC tags on the page, consumers can set-up and pay for a magazine subscription using Thyngs’ contactless payment technology. Order information is then transferred to CDS Global for processing.

Moreover, CDS Global and its clients will be able to get insights about consumer behaviour through Thyngs’ analytics platform. Using anonymised data, they can learn more about who is signing up to their magazines and their preferences.