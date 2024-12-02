Thuraya teams up with Western Union

The service is available at participating Western Union agent locations in the majority of the 200+ countries and territories in which the company provides services. This method of payment enables Thuraya customers to recharge their pre-paid SIMs with no fee.

The Western Union Quick Pay service enhances and complements Thuraya’s existing distribution channel by enabling Thuraya customers to recharge their pre-paid SIMs. To top-up a Thuraya prepaid SIM card, a customer can visit a participating Western Union agent location, provide identification and their Thuraya phone number and re-load their prepaid SIM card with a cash payment. In addition, family, friends and colleagues can add pre-paid credit on behalf of a Thuraya user traveling abroad.

