



Through this move, Thunes scales its reach in the Nordic region, enabling Members of the Thunes Direct Global Network to benefit from efficient cross-border payment solutions for consumer and business transactions.











Thunes’ offering for the Nordic region

By broadening its presence in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, Thunes seeks to open new direct corridors, supporting payouts in DKK, NOK, and SEK. Also, the company’s Network expansion is set to provide access to its Members to the Nordic region, whose export volumes amounted to approximately USD 600 billion in 2024, while inbound remittance accounted for over USD 5.4 billion in 2023. Developed on an advanced API integration, Thunes’ service utilises Thunes SmartX Treasury system and Fortress Compliance platform to offer Members increased efficiency, control, visibility, protection, and cost-effectiveness for their cross-border payments.

Furthermore, the expansion is set to enable Thunes to facilitate a more optimal Direct Global Network that allows simplified bank payouts across the Nordics, in turn meeting the upward demand for real-time, cross-border payment solutions in an ever-evolving region. Commenting on the news, representatives from Thunes mentioned that this development solidifies their company’s commitment to delivering real-time, cross-border services globally. By extending its Direct Global Network into the Nordic region, the company seek to provide a modern alternative to legacy systems, in turn ensuring that payments to Denmark, Norway, and Sweden are conducted optimally.





Global expansion powered by a USD 150 million funding round