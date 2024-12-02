Thunder Tiger selects Digital River for global expansion

Thunder Tiger is marketing and selling its remote-control (RC) model airplanes, helicopters, cars, boats and model engines to hobbyists in select European markets via a new online store. The web presence will enable Thunder Tiger to build cross border relationships with customers, including in rural areas that were previously difficult to reach.

The store will support shipping to 16 countries, including France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. Following the initial European rollout, Thunder Tiger is expected to make its online store available to customers in the US, Australia and Greater China in 2014.

Digital River provides e-commerce services, builds and manages online businesses for software and game publishers, consumer electronics manufacturers, distributors, online retailers and affiliates. The company’s platform offers site development and hosting, order management, fraud management, export controls, tax management, physical and digital product fulfillment, multi-lingual customer service, reporting and strategic marketing services.

