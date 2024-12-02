Three Midwestern credit unions partner with Fiserv

The three Midwestern credit unions will use the DNA account processing platform from Fiserv to streamline workflows and eliminate manual processes, as well as upgrading their integration processes and reporting.

Ideal Credit Union says it selected DNA largely for its loan servicing functionalities.

TopLine Federal Credit Union says it was was attracted to the person-centric design of DNA along with CRM, multi-channel marketing and other tools from Fiserv.

Dakota West Credit Union, mainly doing agricultural and energy industry lending, recognised its need for a new technology platform when assets increased by 150% from 2010 to 2015 as the local petroleum industry grew.

Ideal Credit Union will be running DNA in-house, while TopLine Federal Credit Union and Dakota West Credit Union will be running DNA on an outsourced basis, from a Fiserv data center.