Three Canadian credit unions partner with Fiserv

The three credit unions - Crosstown Civic Credit Union, Noventis Credit Union and IC Savings - were seeking technology providers with experience in the Canadian market and a core processing platform to serve as a technology foundation for the next 15 to 20 years.

Each credit union decided to move from their existing provider to the DNA core account processing platform from Fiserv. Fiserv`s platforms are used by 60 of the top 100 credit unions in Canada based on assets.

DNA is a unified core account processing platform that provides a 360-degree view of member relationships, enabling financial institutions to deliver personalized service and new product offerings. The open architecture of DNA makes it easy for financial institutions to integrate other solutions, bring products and services online, and extend the functionalities of DNA with downloadable DNAapps.

The credit unions’ transition to their new banking system will be led by Celero, which hosts and supports more than 80 Canadian credit unions using DNA spanning five provinces.