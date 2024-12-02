ThreatQuotient integrates verified breach intelligence from Visa

As a result of the partnership, incident responders and defenders of corporate networks will be provided with the context, customisation and collaboration needed to transform critical threat data into actionable threat intelligence that can help identify breaches in advance.

Visa Threat Intelligence is a subscription service delivered via the Visa Developer Center API that shares Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) – data exclusively derived from Visa investigations into past and ongoing payment system breaches.

Together with ThreatQ’s Threat Library, Adaptive Workbench and Open Exchange, organisations can benefit from security effectiveness and threat operations and management. This integration can be instrumental in helping customers determine if they have been the victim of a financially motivated breach, according to the official press release.