ThreatMetrix updates product offerings with 3DS 2.0 risk decisions

The fraud prevention company has launched a new risk engine API specifically to support 3DS 2.0 environments, enhancing risk-based decisions for card-not-present transactions. ThreatMetrix correlates information from a consumer’s real-time transactions with historical data from the Digital Identity Network to deliver payment authorization decisions with no additional user input, even when it is the first time that user has interacted with 3DS 2.0.

The Champion Challenger feature aims to help risk analysts and policy editors run a new or modified “challenger” policy alongside a live “champion” policy. This is done to compare performance before making changes to the live environment. Both the champion policy and its linked challenger policy are executed simultaneously on the same events, enabling policy editors to directly compare results including policy scores, risk ratings, and reason codes.

Champion Challenger can be used alongside the Maker Checker policy approval workflow that was released earlier in 2018 to enforce strong governance in the overall policy management process.

