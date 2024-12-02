ThreatMetrix, Lumin Digital to secure online, mobile banking experience

Lumin Digital, a digital banking provider, will offer hundreds of credit unions and millions of members access to protected digital banking by leveraging the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network, which offers visibility into the true identity of online users versus fraudsters.

This technology integration will remove the additional security measures that have a diminishing effect in reducing fraud by delivering dynamic authentication and improved account security. This enables Lumin Digital to provide secure, cloud-based services that are redefining digital banking for credit unions.

The partnership between ThreatMetrix and Lumin Digital will enable credit unions to move beyond device fingerprinting to stitch together digital identities by analyzing the constantly changing relationships between individuals, their behaviors, locations and devices.

ThreatMetrix, a LexisNexis Risk Solutions company, is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.