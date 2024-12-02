This partnership aims to modernise and scale the digital platform to provide more advanced data and analytics and elevate the advisory experience for clients across all markets.











Optimising analytics and advisory services with data solutions

As a response to the rise of big data and competing interests in data privacy, Redbridge DTA provides both analytics and advisory services for companies navigating the world of credit cards, debit cards, and other electronic payment forms.

Thoughtworks partnered with the company to engineer a cloud-based platform for the industry. This collaboration will enable Redbridge DTA to further improve data ingestion aspects of machine learning, robotic process automation, and other advanced processing capabilities, offering clients transparency in payment transaction costs, fees, and interchange rates. The platform on AWS will provide Redbridge with cross-market insights, allowing it to have greater precision in cost-savings opportunities.

This collaboration helps Redbridge DTA realise its vision and deliver data-driven results with improved interpretation. By leveraging Thoughtworks’ global expertise in platform modernisation, the company projects to deliver better efficiency and client experience across its payments portfolio.

Thoughtworks notes that more clients adopt platform thinking technology to accelerate growth.





Why companies adopt data-driven solutions

Most organisations (71%) that have embarked on data modernisation in the past two years have had a data strategy in place for longer than that.

Better decision-making is the primary aim of data modernisation, with 46% of executives citing this among their three top drivers, according to Thoughtworks’ report. Support for AI models (40%) and for decarbonisation (38%) are also major drivers of data-driven solutions adoption, as these factors are improving regulatory compliance and boosting operational efficiency.

Nearly all surveyed organisations recognise the importance of taking a strategic approach to data. 22% note they lack a fully developed data strategy, and 39% agree that their data strategy is completely aligned with key business objectives.